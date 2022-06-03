Entertainment

Heard attorney says Depp had advantages of 'wealth, power, fame' during trial

June 3, 2022 7:00 am

[Source: CNN]

The lawyer for Amber Heard says she believes the jury in the defamation case brought against the actress by her ex-husband Johnny Depp was “confused,” and Heard plans to appeal the verdict.

Both Heard and Depp were found liable for defamation Wednesday in dueling lawsuits against each other. The jury, however, awarded significantly more damages to Depp.

Appearing on “Today,” Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, said “an enormous amount of evidence” that would have helped Heard’s case was suppressed during the trial.

In a subsequent interview with CNN’s Kate Bouldan, Bredehoft said the jury ruled in Depp’s favor on each of his claims, in part, because he had the advantages of “wealth, power and fame.”

Depp sued Heard for $50 million as he alleges that she defamed him with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about her experience with domestic violence.

Depp was not referred to by name in Heard’s piece, but he argued it cost him work.

She countersued him for $100 million over statements Depp’s attorney made in which he called her abuse claims a “hoax.”

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp in three separate statements in the op-ed, and that Depp defamed Heard with one statement by his attorney.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages, which are capped at $350,000 in Virginia. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages and no money in punitive damages.

CNN also requested an interview with an attorney for Depp but they declined.

