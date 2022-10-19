HBO Max Live-Action Zatanna Movie Scrapped

[Source: CBR]

HBO Max has scrapped its plans to release a live-action Zatanna movie.

The long-rumored project, which was being pushed by J.J. Abrams, has been nixed by HBO Max with the streaming giant reportedly not interested in creating a home for the live-action film about the magic-wielding Justice League superhero.

The Star Wars prequel film director and Hollywood producer reportedly “had a few setbacks” when it comes to the supernatural DC projects, with a number — including Zatanna — being “scrapped” by the streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.