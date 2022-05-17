Harry Styles' new album Harry's House charms music critics

Styles has also signed up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story. [Source: BBC]

Harry Styles’ hotly-anticipated new album Harry’s House has been praised by music critics for its “abundant charm”, with “really well-crafted pop songs” and “moments of absolute beauty”.

The Times called it the next step in the former One Direction star’s “frankly remarkable reinvention”.

It is “a masterclass in becoming a credible artist without alienating the hordes of formerly teenage fans who made you a pop sensation in the first place”, Will Hodgkinson wrote – but said its lyrics are its weakest point.

“Where Styles does fall down, in comparison to the rock and pop greats, is in the lyrics,” he wrote.

The Guardian’s Alexis Petridis described the lyrics as “canny – though perhaps not especially deep”.

However, that did not stop him declaring in a four-star review that “every song feels like a single”.

It is “a mature third album” that “majors in sounds evocative of the mid-80s”, Petridis wrote, naming Prince and Steely Dan as comparisons on some tracks.

Elsewhere, Rolling Stone described Styles as “a Mick Jagger for our more enlightened age”.

Writer Jon Dolan said: “He’s pulled off the neat trick of making his music at once elegant and more refined but also warmer and more intimate.”

The Evening Standard agreed that Harry’s House has the “potential to reaffirm Styles’ place at the top of the hit-making pile, primed for summer dominance in all its funked-out swagger”.

It is “in the most part, a compelling release”, Jochan Embley wrote in a four-star review. He also described it as “the most unconventional collection of music he’s released so far”.

The opening track Music for A Sushi Restaurant “could have been taken straight from an Eighties J-Pop record”, he wrote, but added that there were “hooks aplenty” on some tracks and “quieter, acoustic moments” on others.