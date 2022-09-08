Harry Styles and Chris Pine deny 'ridiculous' spitting story

[Source: BBC]

Harry Styles did not spit on co-star Chris Pine, representatives of both actors say, after a video of the pair at the Venice Film Festival went viral.

Social media was ablaze on Tuesday after a journalist suggested Styles appeared to spit as he was sitting down next to Pine at the film’s premiere.

According to the Guardian, a source close to the UK singer-turned-actor said: “This is not true.”

US actor’s Pine’s representative agreed, calling the story “ridiculous”.

“This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” his spokesperson said.

“There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Videos online suggested that when Styles sat down for Sunday’s out-of-competition premiere, he appeared to spit on his co-star, who was seated between him and the film’s director Olivia Wilde.

Pine reacted by stopping clapping and looking down at his lap, before looking surprised and smiling.

It is the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the film. Florence Pugh, who plays Styles’ on-screen partner, walked the red carpet at the premiere but was notably absent from the press conference.

When asked about reports of a rift by a journalist, Wilde, who is Styles’ partner in real life, said she would not contribute to the “endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there”, choosing instead to praise Pugh’s acting abilities.

Styles’ part was originally meant to have been played by Shia LaBeouf, who Wilde recently said she had fired because his “process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions”.

But the US actor denied that, telling Variety he had “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time”. LaBeouf stoked the flames of controversy further by sharing a video that Wilde allegedly sent him in 2020, asking him to return to the production, and asking if he and Pugh could “make peace”.

But when a journalist at the same Venice press conference tried to probe further into the topic, it was swiftly shut down by the moderator.

Billboard Pop also shared a video of Pine apparently zoning out when Styles talked about the film.

Don’t Worry Darling, which hits UK cinemas later this month, has received mixed reviews from critics, with the Guardian calling it an “unconvincing tale of dystopian suburbia”, while the Telegraph descried it as “largely fantastic: the sort of juicy but accessible studio production that have all but vanished since the 1990s”.