Harry Styles and Chris Pine deny 'ridiculous' spitting story

[Source: BBC]

New UK Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has eye-catching experience in the worlds of media, sport and entertainment, after a previous job with US wrestling franchise WWE. Now, she is gearing up for political combat over issues ranging from online regulation to the futures of Channel 4 and the BBC.

After going to state school in Cheshire and becoming the first in her family to go to university – studying history and politics at York – Ms Donelan began a media career as marketing assistant on Marie Claire and That’s Life magazines.

That was followed by marketing-executive jobs at the History Channel and World Wrestling Entertainment, and a spell as a marketing freelancer.

She moved into politics in 2015, becoming the MP for Chippenham, Wiltshire, before being appointed as a government whip and a minister in the Department for Education.