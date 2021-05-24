Home

Harry Potter films at 20: What the cast did next

| @BBCWorld
November 23, 2021 3:46 am
[Source: BBC]

Hold on to your sorting hat, the original cast of the Harry Potter series are to reunite on screen to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The HBO Max special, titled Return to Hogwarts, will be released on 1 January, the network has said.

The stars of the franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, and their cast mates, will join the first film’s director Chris Columbus at the reunion to discuss the eight films in depth.

As children, the trio had their lives transformed by their wizarding roles as Harry Potter (Radcliffe), Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, in the big-screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s hugely successful series of fantasy children’s books. The author is not listed to appear at the special event but will reportedly feature in archive footage.

The announcement came exactly 20 years to the day since the release of the first film on November 16 2001. The final instalment, Deathly Hallows Part 2, hit cinemas in 2011.

So, as you wait for your acceptance letter from Hogwarts two decades on, here’s what the main stars, and some of the other cast, have been up to since they burst on to the scene as young stars.

