Harry Potter film studios closer to expansion

[Source: BBC]

The film studios behind Harry Potter and House of the Dragon has moved a step closer to expansion.

A “masterplan” put forward by Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, has been approved Three Rivers District Council.

It includes 11 new permanent sound stages, four office buildings, and three new workshops.

Emily Stillman, the studios’ senior vice president, told the committee the expansion would meet “a huge demand for high-quality TV shows as well as film”.

Warner Bros said the development would create 1,625 full-time “high-wage, high-skill” jobs in the Watford area and add £85.7m to the local economy by 2027, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The development site spans 51.78 hectares of the former Leavesden Airfield, next to the existing studios and The Making of Harry Potter tourist attraction.

Ms Stillman said the company would set aside an 8.3-hectare green space known as Lower Field, which the public could use.

“This is not just about the economy,” she said.

“Leavesden must be a great place to work but it must also remain a great place to live.”