Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show breaks record for biggest documentary debut

Love it or hate it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series is ratings hit.

And Harry & Meghan has already broken Netflix’s record for the biggest documentary debut on the platform, less than a week after the first three episodes premiered last Thursday.

The show, directed by the Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus, follows the Sussexes’ love story and subsequent fallout with the royal family.

It also gives insight into their controversial decision to quit their royal duties.

Now Netflix has confirmed the first half of the series has clocked up 81.55 million hours of viewing time in the past week, breaking the record for the most hours viewed of any other documentary on the streaming service in its first week.

Decider reports that 28 million households had tuned in after just four days. The show appeared in the top 10 in 85 countries – including, of course, the top spot in the UK.

So far, we’ve seen Meghan describing her first meeting with the Queen as “medieval” to Harry slamming royal reporters, as well as clips from Princess Diana’s controversial Panorama interview.