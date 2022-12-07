Harry and Meghan trailers criticised as misleading

Netflix has so far released two trailers promoting the Harry & Meghan docuseries. [Source: BBC Entertainment]

Two trailers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries have been criticised for allegedly using footage and photos in misleading ways.

The trailers show archive clips and pictures as Prince Harry and Meghan talk about being sidelined by the Royal Family and hounded by the media.

However, it is thought at least three such images were taken from events that had nothing to do with the couple.

Netflix and the Sussexes’ production company Archewell have not commented.

There are further allegations that an image was cropped to suggest the couple were left on the edge of a royal event when they were in fact front and centre.

There is also a suggestion that another photo has been used to illustrate press intrusion when it was actually taken at an event with a small number of photographers whose attendance was controlled and agreed upon in advance.

On Tuesday, veteran royal correspondent Jennie Bond criticised the trailers for their “extremely sloppy production values”, after ITV host Lorraine Kelly described the use of the images and footage as “bizarre”.

Here are five instances that have been highlighted from the first teaser trailer, released last week, and the extended trailer, released on Monday. The first three episodes from the series will come out on Thursday.