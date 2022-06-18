Hank Jr. unleashes Thunderhead Hawkins on blues record

[Source: Associated Press News]

Sometimes it’s hard to tell who Hank Williams Jr. really is behind the dark sunglasses and the beard covering facial scars.

How much of him is a persona — or a stage presence — is further complicated by the fact that Williams takes on multiple identities, whether it’s Bocephus or Thunderhead Hawkins, who is the centerpiece on his latest album. Sometimes he talks about himself in the third person as if he’s reviewing a movie of his life.

“I’m a Gemini,” said Williams, referencing the astrological sign that is represented by twins as a way of explaining who he is.

Williams has often defied easy characterizations. He is the son of an icon, the elder Hank Williams, whose tragic death left him at a young age with a legacy to both uphold and expand upon. After surviving a near fatal fall off a mountain in 1975, Williams took his own rowdy blue-collar Southern rock sound to new heights, changing the sound of country music.

His new record, “Rich White Honky Blues,” his first album since 2016, gives more insight into the Country Music Hall of Famer’s early years and the influences that would eventually make him a singular artist.

Blues has always been a part of his musical DNA. His father learned to play guitar in Alabama from a Black bluesman named Rufus “Tee Tot” Payne, but his parents were running a boarding house and had few resources.