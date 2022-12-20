Hamza's Wellingborough School 'very proud'

[Source: BBC]

The 2022 Strictly Come Dancing winner’s former school has said he has been a “huge inspiration” to its pupils.

BBC wildlife presenter, Hamza Yassin, 32, who attended the private Wellingborough School in Northamptonshire 2004-2008, lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday.

Head teacher Andrew Holman said he was a “legend” and said the school was “very proud”.

Yassin previously said he “would be nowhere” without the school.

The school’s website said Yassin originally pursued a medical degree after leaving before switching to zoology, followed by reading for a master’s degree in biological photography and imaging.

As one of Britain’s up and coming wildlife photographers, he made appearances on BBC’s The One Show and programmes such as Animal Park, Countryfile and Springwatch before being invited to front his own show on the CBeebies channel, Let’s Go For A Walk, in which Ranger Hamza takes children on rambles.