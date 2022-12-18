Hamza Yassin wins glitterball trophy

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal won the public vote on their way to the title. [Source: BBC]

Wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin has been crowned this year’s Strictly Come Dancing champion on BBC One.

The Animal Park, Let’s Go For A Walk and Countryfile host had never had any dance lessons before taking part, but soon became the bookmakers’ favourite.

He was known for his daring lifts with dance partner Jowita Przystal – and went on to lift the glitterball trophy in Saturday’s live final.

He beat Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton to the coveted prize.

After the three advisory scores were given by the judges, Yassin and Przystal were bottom on 113 points. But the public vote decided who took the title for 2022.

Yassin, 32, said: “It’s hard to describe how I feel… Jovita you are an angel disguised as a human being.”

As usual, one of the three dances in the grand final was chosen by the judges, one was their own favourite dance from the series, and the other was a show dance.

Hamza and Jowita did a salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez, a couple’s choice to Jerusalema by Master KG, and a show dance to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

Other highlights included Helen doing a jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae, Molly dancing her quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce, and Fleur performing her couple’s choice dance to a Destiny’s Child megamix.

None of the professional dancers in this year’s final had won Strictly before. Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu, who partner Fleur and Molly respectively, were new to the show.

Przystal was paired with Hamza, her first Strictly partnership since joining the show in 2021, not including last year’s Christmas special when she danced with Adrian Chiles.

Gorka Marquez, who was with Helen, has made the final before but never won.

The final four couples made it through from last week’s semi-final, which saw actor Will Mellor and his partner Nancy Xu eliminated.

They were separated by six points after the judges’ scores. East and Coppola were top of the leaderboard on 119 points, followed by Skelton and Marquez on 116 points, and Rainford and Gu two ahead of Yassin and Przystal with 113 points.