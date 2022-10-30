Hailey Bieber Adds a Cheeky Twist to Her Little Black Dress

[Photo Credit: ENews]

To celebrate Tiffany & Co.’s star-studded affair, Hailey Bieber turned heads in a see-through Saint Laurent dress that proved less is more.

Hailey Bieber put a sexy spin on the little black dress.

The Rhode founder stepped out in style to attend Tiffany & Co.’s fanciful fête on Oct. 26 at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles. In true Hailey fashion, she kept her attire classic but with a cheeky twist, wearing a completely see-through long-sleeve dress that she paired with black lingerie.

The model, who is an ambassador for the iconic jewellery brand, accessorized her Saint Laurent gown with strappy black heels, layers of gold bangles and an emerald-embellished necklace. She also opted for natural-looking glam, sporting barely-there makeup and an effortlessly wavy hairstyle.

All in all, her minimalistic wardrobe proved that less is more.

While at the star-studded event, Hailey posed for photos with Euphoria’s Alexa Demie, Halsey and Kim Kardashian. In fact, Hailey’s run-in with Kim came just two days after she addressed Rhode Beauty’s comparison to SKKN by Kim and Kylie Jenner’s eponymous skincare line.

Simply put, Hailey added, “I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they’ve also done the same for me.”

The 25-year-old, who launched Rhode in June, recently opened up about the challenges of being a beauty founder. Between scoring a legal victory after the brand was sued for trademark infringement by a fashion company of the same name and trying to keep products in stock, there’s a lot to juggle.

“I am a crazy perfectionist and I’ve had to accept the fact that there is no such thing as a perfect launch that doesn’t have its bumps or mishaps,” she said at the Forbes Under 30 Summit on Oct. 3. “This has been the biggest learning process for me.”

She continued, “What I’m learning is that mistakes are really part of the process and you have to accept those mistakes and learn from them so that you can actually improve your brand and help drive it forward.”

For Hailey, it’s all about embracing the journey rather than trying to perfect it.

“I think our mistakes actually help make us better as people when we choose to learn from them,” she summed it up best, “and I think when you have a brand, it helps you create an even better brand.”