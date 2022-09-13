Grange Hill's Mrs McClusky actress Gwyneth Powell dies aged 76

The actress appeared as Mrs McClusky in 11 series between 1981 and 1991 [Source: BBC]

Actress Gwyneth Powell, who played head teacher Mrs McClusky in teen soap opera Grange Hill, has died aged 76.

The Manchester-born actress loomed over the series for 10 years from 1981, as the stern-but-fair headmistress.

She also played Greg Davies’ mother Polly in the Channel 4 sitcom Man Down, and appeared in shows like Holby City, A Touch Of Frost and Heartbeat.

Her representative Matthew Lacey said Powell had died “of complications following a major operation”.

He said she “passed away peacefully” with her husband, actor Alan Leith, and niece at her bedside last Thursday.

“Gwyneth will be greatly missed by her adoring family and friends along with her many fans from multiple TV appearances,” he added.

Appropriately, given her most famous role, Powell initially trained as a teacher before throwing herself into repertory theatre in the late 1960s.

She landed her first television role in the 1971 London Weekend Television drama series The Guardians – “which was lucky because I’d just got married”, she later said.

“We’d bought a house but we had no way of paying the first month’s mortgage, or indeed buying a wedding ring,” she told the Grange Hill podcast Sausage On A Fork.

“I wore my mother’s wedding ring to our wedding… And then I got The Guardians and we were secure.”

She continued to secure regular work in the 1970s, with recurring roles on shows like Z Cars, Dixon of Dock Green and Emmerdale – but her career accelerated after being cast in Grange Hill, about life in an inner city comprehensive school.