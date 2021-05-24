Home

Grandfather Anil Kapoor pens message for expectant parents Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

The Indian Express
March 22, 2022 10:31 am

Sonam Kapoor on Monday announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja are set to become parents. She shared a set of photos in which she flaunted her baby bump.

As soon as she revealed the news to her fans, her family members also expressed their joy on their respective social media handles. Celebrating the news of becoming a grandfather, Anil Kapoor said he is preparing for the “most exciting” role of his life. “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news,” his tweet read.

Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor reshared Sonam Kapoor‘s photos on her Instagram account and wrote, “Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best ❤️ Yayy! Can’t wait to to be a NANI!”

Article continues after advertisement

