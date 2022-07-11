Goodger announces death of newborn baby

[Source: BBC News]

The reality television star, Lauren Goodger, has announced that her newborn baby daughter has died.

Ms Goodger said her baby, named Lorena, was born “with no pregnancy or labour complications” before her death at two days old on Friday.

The star, who came to fame on reality show The Only Way is Essex, said she was “broken”.

In an Instagram post, Ms Goodger wrote: “Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby.”

The cause of the child’s death has not been disclosed.

Ms Goodger, 35, who has 750,000 Instagram followers, revealed her pregnancy in January.

Her first child, Larose, was born in July 2021.

In an earlier post dated 28 June, Ms Goodger wrote of awaiting the birth: “It’s another new chapter of my life .. time goes quickly make the most of it.”

Ms Goodger wrote on Sunday: “She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister.

“There was nothing wrong with her or myself, she was perfect, I can’t understand it.

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live every day with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day.”

The star asked photographers to respect her privacy “as we have a lot of grieving to do”.

Ms Goodger joined the ITV reality show as one of the original cast members in 2010.

Thousands of comments were left on Goodger’s Instagram post, including messages of condolence from fellow Towie cast members.

Danielle Armstrong wrote: “Oh darling heartbroken for you sending you strength and love and hope you get the respect and privacy you need to grieve XXXX.”