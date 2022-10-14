Good news for Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny, seen here performing at the Made In America Festival. [Photo Credit: CNN Entertainment]

The Puerto Rican performer is the most-nominated artists for the 2022 American Music Awards, earning eight nominations, among them his first-ever for artist of the year. The show – which is produced by dick clark productions and ABC – pointed out in a release on Thursday that Bad Bunny would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year if he ended up winning in all his nominated categories.

Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift each earned six nominations, while Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd came in with five a piece.

First-time nominees included Jack Hawlow, Latto and BLACKPINK. And elsewhere, Elton John made history for what the show called being “the longest-recognized artists” in the show’s history. His first nominations was in 1974.

Article continues after advertisement

The show also boasted about the addition of a new category dedicated to the K-Pop genre, favorite K-Pop artist.

The American Music Awards will air Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out some of the key categories below.