Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady announce divorce

[Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]

Model Gisele Bundchen and NFL player Tom Brady have announced they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

The pair both posted statements on their Instagram stories confirming their separation.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady said.

Article continues after advertisement

Bundchen added: “We will continue co-parenting to give our children the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

The couple has two children together, along with Brady’s son with his ex-partner actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bundchen started dating in 2006 and got married in early 2009.

The news of their divorce comes after Brady returned to the NFL for another season despite previously announcing his retirement.

In his statement, Brady said: “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.

“However we only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives are yet to be written.”

The statement concluded by asking for “privacy and respect” as they “navigate what is to come”.

Bundchen, who is Brazilian, has been one of the highest-paid models in the world since 2001, after rising to fame in the late 1990s.

Brady is a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but spent his first 20 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots.