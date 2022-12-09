Girl band Flo win the Brits rising star award

(Left to right): Stella, Jorja and Renée from Flo got a sneak peak of their Brit trophy before the official ceremony in February. [Source: BBC]

R&B vocal harmony group Flo have won the Brits rising star award.

The London-based trio only released their debut single, Cardboard Box, in March, but won instant praise for their retro-styled girl band sound.

Formed in 2021, they comprise singers Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer, who met at the Sylvia Young Stage School, and Jorja Douglas, who they discovered on Instagram.

They are the first band ever to win the rising star award.

The prize, formerly known as the Critics’ Choice award, has previously tipped the likes of Adele, Florence + the Machine and Sam Fender for success.

Last year’s winner was singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone.

Flo were nominated alongside jungle artist Nia Archives and torch singer Cat Burns, who scored a number two hit earlier this year with her break-up ballad Go.

All three were also nominated for best newcomer at last week’s Mobo Awards; and feature on the BBC’s Sound Of 2023 longlist – which was unveiled on Monday.

Flo said they were “shocked and grateful” to have won a Brit so soon after releasing their debut EP, The Lead.

“As a kid, I was ambitious and I had a plan, and a Brit was on it,” Stella told BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo. “But not as a group and not this young!”

Asked what made the band special, Jorja replied: “We’re the sisters we never had. That’s literally what it is.”

Already this year, the band have amassed 70 million streams, gained 319,000 followers on TikTok and been given the stamp of approval by US R&B stars Missy Elliott, Brandy and Kelly Rowland.

Appropriately enough, their sound harks back to the staccato, stuttering beats of 1990s girls bands like TLC and Destiny’s Child, complete with lyrics chastising any “trifling good-for-nothing type of brother”.

Cardboard Box was followed up with the similarly-catchy Not My Job; and the band were booked to perform on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show in the US, as well as Later… with Jools Holland in the UK.

Speaking to BBC News at the Mobos, the band said their signature sound was essentially a tribute to their mums.

“They brought us up on 90s music,” Jorja explained, “so it’s hard to make music that’s not influenced by Brandy, or Faith Evans, or SWV.

“All the girl groups, all the boy groups. It happens naturally because that music is so ingrained in us.”

Flo will receive their Brit Award when the ceremony takes place on Saturday 11 February at London’s O2 arena.

In recent years, winners of the rising star award have also been given the opportunity to perform at the ceremony.

The shortlist for the prize is selected by a panel of music industry experts including magazine editors, critics, songwriters, producers and festival bookers.

All three nominees performed exclusive live sessions for the Brits after receiving their nominations, which you can watch below.