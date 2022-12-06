Ghostbusters Afterlife Sequel Moving Forward with Original Cast, New Director

[Source: CBR]

A sequel to Sony Pictures and Jason Reitman’s 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife is on its way, with the original cast returning under new directorial leadership from Gil Kenan.

“It’s an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga,” Kenan said in a report from Deadline. “I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film.” Kenan’s previous directorial efforts include the animated feature Monster House (for which he was Oscar-nominated), City of Ember, 2015’s Poltergeist remake and, most recently, A Boy Called Christmas.

Released in 2021, Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place 37 years after the events of the original Ghostbusters. It follows Dr. Egon Spengler’s grandchildren as they investigate paranormal events in a small Oklahoman town with the help of their teacher, Mr. Grooberson, played by Paul Rudd. The film also reunited the original Ghostbusters lineup — Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz, Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore, and a ghost version of the late Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler brought to life with CGI. Original cast member Annie Potts also reprised her role as the team’s former receptionist Janine Melnitz.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was helmed by Oscar-nominated director, Jason Reitman, son of the late Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman, who passed away just months after the release of Afterlife. “A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side,” Reitman said.

“It’s now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me.”

Kenan and Reitman co-wrote Afterlife, which went on to earn $200 million worldwide in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film also earned favorable reviews from moviegoers, scoring a 63% critic rating and a 94% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s success led to Sony Pictures signing Kenan and Reitman to an overall producing deal that fast-tracked development on an Afterlife sequel.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel will see the return of cast members Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon. Reitman and Kenan are co-writing the script, with Reitman also attached as a producer. Little is known of the sequel’s plot, but Reitman confirmed in June that the film will bring the storied franchise back to Manhattan. With the working title “Firehouse,” many fans speculate that the Ghostbusters’ iconic original base of operations will also play a big part in the forthcoming followup.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is set to begin production in early 2023 with a planned release date of December 20, 2023.