Gamora and Star-Lord Reunite in New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Photo

Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora is reunited with Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord in a new still from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The image was released by Entertainment Weekly and shows Star-Lord sharing a tense look with Gamora. Marvel fans will likely be delighted to see Gamora reunited with the rest of the Guardians after the character went off on her own at the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Although, Saldaña isn’t really playing the Gamora fans are most familiar with. The original Gamora, who was a founding member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians, was killed by Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, with the younger variant seen in Vol. 3 first appearing in Endgame.

While the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films included a heavy dose of both comedic and emotional moments, the official trailer for the upcoming third film has had fans believing the Guardians trilogy capper will feature more of the latter. Set after the events of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the third film follows Peter Quill/Star-Lord — still reeling from the loss of the original Gamora — rallying together his beloved band of misfits to help him defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. According to the threequel’s official synopsis, it’s a “mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Standing in the Guardians’ way of completing their mission is Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), the golden High Priestess and the leader of the Sovereign people, and two new threats — Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). Another new character that will debut in the upcoming threequel is Lylla, a genetically modified otter and Rocket Raccoon’s girlfriend. Maria Bakalova’s Cosmo the Spacedog is also set to play a larger role in the film following her recent debut in Disney+’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord and Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex. The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior and Superstore’s Nico Santos have also been cast in undisclosed roles while Callie Brand will appear as an alien.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5, 2023, as part of Phase 5 of the MCU.