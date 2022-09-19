Gaga forced to stop show amid lightning storm

Singer, Lady Gaga. [Photo: BBC News]

Lady Gaga was forced to halt the final show of her Chromatica Ball tour in Florida after a fierce storm descended.

The star was approaching the end of her show when the lightning started to strike around Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

“We just got to stop the show for a minute,” she told the 65,000 fans at the show, advising them to “really calmly move to the inside area”.

Article continues after advertisement

Although she had hoped the storm would pass, the concert ultimately had to be called off.

The star later posted a tearful apology to fans on her Instagram account.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain stopped there was lightning striking right down to the ground so close to us,” she said, still wearing her stage outfit, and wiping rain from her face.

“I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew.”

The singer then picked up a bouquet of roses that a fan had tossed onto the stage and said she would “cherish them forever”.