From August 1, Bollywood films will release on OTT platforms only after completing 8 weeks in cinemas

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Post-pandemic, the ‘new normal’ led to significant changes in the movie consumption pattern.

With cinema halls shut, several films were released directly on digital platforms.

When theatres restarted, the fear was that it’ll take a while for the business to come back on track.

As a result, the filmmakers decided to release their films on OTT four weeks after it was released in cinemas. Earlier, the eight-week rule was followed.

With streaming giants paying more for films that premiere on their platforms as early as possible after theatrical release, the four-week window rule was agreed upon by all parties, including exhibitors.

The idea was that since the producers were suffering due to lower revenue from the box office, they should be compensated for it by premiering their film early online.

However, in the last few months, cinema halls began running with 100% occupancy everywhere. Many films did record some business, proving that the business is getting back on its feet.

As a result, the various stakeholders have decided to adhere to the earlier arrangement of releasing the films online only after eight weeks of release in cinemas. The said rule will come into effect from August 1.

This means that all the films which will be released in cinemas from next month like Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Brahmastra etc will premiere on OTT after completing eight weeks in cinemas.