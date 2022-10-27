French TV star scrutinized in book about sex abuse, #MeToo

[Source: AP]

“At a certain level of fame, no French man has ever been convicted for sexual abuse.”

These words are from the book “Impunity,” by Hélène Devynck, who says she was raped by France’s most famous TV presenter.

Devynck is among dozens of women who have spoken out recently to accuse Patrick Poivre d’Arvor of rape, sexual abuse or harassment from 1981 to 2018. Her book, published last month, investigates accusations against Poivre d’Arvor, denounces France’s historically lax attitude toward sexual abuse allegations and questions why the #MeToo movement in her country has had such limited impact.

Article continues after advertisement

Poivre d’Arvor, who hosted France’s most popular news program for more than two decades and remains a revered personality, denies sexual wrongdoing and insists relations with his accusers were consensual.

Now 75 and retired, Poivre d’Arvor has sued 16 of his accusers — including Devynck — and a French newspaper that reported on the allegations.