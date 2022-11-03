Food blogger and author Julie Powell dies at 49

The late Julie Powell. [Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]

Julie Powell, who found fame with an early food blog that was turned into a best-selling book and a hit movie, has died at the age of 49.

In 2002, Powell challenged herself to cook all 524 dishes in a recipe book by TV chef Julia Child in 365 days as a distraction from her day job.

The resulting blog gained a large following and a book came out in 2005.

She was played by Amy Adams in a 2009 film version, titled Julie & Julia, written and directed by Nora Ephron.

Meryl Streep was nominated for an Oscar for portraying Child.

Powell fell in love with Child’s 1961 classic Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume 1 when she would steal it out of her mother’s pantry as a child.

She came across it again when visiting her parents at the age of 29.

At the time, she was depressed and working for the Manhattan Development Corporation after the 11 September 2001 attacks.’

Powell’s book editor Judy Clain, editor-in-chief of publisher Little, Brown, told the New York Times: ”She had so much talent and emotional intelligence. I only wish she could have found the next thing.”

Powell did go on to write for food magazines and publish another book, 2009’s Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession, which delved into extramarital affairs both she and her husband had, as well as her apprenticeship in a butcher’s shop.