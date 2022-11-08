Florence Welch cancels UK tour after breaking foot on stage

[Source: BBC]

Florence + The Machine have cancelled a UK tour after singer Florence Welch broke her foot on stage on Friday.

The singer was injured on the tour’s opening night at London’s O2 Arena, but managed to complete her first show.

One fan told the BBC she “kept having to leave to see a medic while they mopped blood off the stage”.

After being (incorrectly) reassured that she had not broken a bone, the singer then ran a lap around the O2 during her song Choreomania.

In an Instagram post the following day, Welch had bad news.

“I’m so sorry to say that after an X-ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” she told fans, alongside a picture of the blood-spattered stage.

“It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour but I’m in pain and, as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea.”

Welch added that she had “been told not to perform to avoid further damage” and hoped to reschedule the dates in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham and Dublin as soon as possible.

“I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

The singer, who usually performs barefoot, previously broke the third metatarsal in her right foot while jumping from the stage at the 2015 Coachella Music Festival.

Later that year, she stepped in to replace Foo Fighters at the Glastonbury festival, after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg in an on-stage accident.

In fact, the athletic nature of live music often results in injuries for stars who either throw themselves into performing a little too hard; or simply miss their step.