First for representation

Ramsay Street had its own float at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade. [Source: BBC]

Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka’s was Australia’s first TV same-sex wedding, in 2018, a year after legalisation.

It was also the first time a mixed-race couple had married in a drama down under.

The following year, Neighbours cast its first transgender character, after actress Georgie Stone pitched the role to producers, with the soap highlighting sex-change surgery.

But despite on-screen diversity, other cast members have alleged they suffered racism on set.