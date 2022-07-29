First for representation

Ramsay Street had its own float at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade. [Source: BBC]
Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka’s was Australia’s first TV same-sex wedding, in 2018, a year after legalisation.
It was also the first time a mixed-race couple had married in a drama down under.
The following year, Neighbours cast its first transgender character, after actress Georgie Stone pitched the role to producers, with the soap highlighting sex-change surgery.
But despite on-screen diversity, other cast members have alleged they suffered racism on set.
