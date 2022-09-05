Fighter to kick off on November 15 with high-octane action sequences

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is set to go on floors on November 15, 2022.

This marks the actor’s second collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth Anand after 2019’s War.

The film will have India’s first aerial sequences as the project is around the story of the Indian Air Force. While Siddharth Anand is penning the script, he is joined by ex-Army officer Ramon Chibb.

He will bring his army experience as he takes on the role of screenplay writer, and will be sharing story-writing credits with Anand.

As per a report in a daily, Hrithik Roshan has kicked off his 12-week physical transformation for the movie.

The actor is shedding weight which he had gained for Vikram Vedha.

Not only will he sport crew cut in the film, but he will also be undergoing regime for the role of Airforce Pilot.

The action sequences will be as realistic and believable.

Fighter will reportedly kick off on November 15 with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. They will be shooting high-octane action and dramatic sequences. The film will be VFX-heavy as well. The film is set for September 28, 2023 release.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is currently busy with the much-anticipated film Pathaan which stars Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan has completed the shoot for the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan which is set for September 30, 2022 release.

Deepika Padukone has an array of line up including a film with Prabhas, The Intern remake, Pathaan, and more.