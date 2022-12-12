Fans Are Fawning Over Jenna Ortega's Rom-Com Photos With Wednesday Co-Star

[Source: CBR]

Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday can’t get enough of co-stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White starring together in an upcoming romantic comedy.

A series of photos featuring Ortega and Hynes White on the set of their yet-to-be-announced romantic comedy titled Winter Spring Summer or Fall began circulating on the internet. This stirred excitement from fans who enjoyed their dynamic on Wednesday, which saw Hynes White’s character, the psychic Xavier Thorpe, take a liking to Ortega’s titular Addams.

At a previous press event for the Netflix series attended by CBR, Hynes White explained how he approached his character’s flirtatious relationship with Ortega’s Wednesday. “I feel like for me, it was just — I thought about when you’re flirting with a girl, and she just wants nothing to do with you, but you’re just having fun,” he said. “You just try to keep flirting with her and making jokes, you know? That’s kind of what Wednesday is all about. She just literally doesn’t care. I feel like she’s just so disinterested in either of u, so it’s kind of a love triangle, but it’s really just, we’re just pawns in the game.”

Created by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday is a live-action supernatural mystery series directed by Tim Burton that follows the eponymous Wednesday through her years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Consisting of eight episodes, Wednesday will see the titular Addams as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, stop a monstrous killing spree terrorizing the local town of Jericho and solve a 25-year-old mystery. Wednesday is joined by her Nevermore classmates, which include Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, and Hynes White as Xavier.

The main cast of Wednesday was revealed in August 2021 and further consists of Wednesday’s fellow students at Nevermore Academy and the local townspeople of Jericho. Both Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán appear in a guest star capacity as Morticia and Gomez Addams. Wednesday premiered on Netflix in November to generally positive reviews, with most fans and critics praising Ortega’s performance. While a second season has not been confirmed, Gough and Millar have teased potential storylines should they receive the green light from Netflix.

“The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray,” Gough said. “I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”

The first season of Wednesday is currently available to stream on Netflix.