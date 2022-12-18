Famous Iranian actress arrested after supporting protesters

[Source: BBC]

Iranian authorities have arrested one of the country’s best known actresses, after she expressed solidarity with anti-government demonstrators.

Taraneh Alidoosti was detained on charges of “spreading falsehoods” about the protest movement that has gripped the country, state media said.

In an Instagram post last week, she condemned the execution of a man over his involvement with the protests.

Alidoosti is best known for her role in the Oscar-winning film The Salesman.

In her post, the 38-year-old took aim at some international organisations for not speaking out against the execution of Mohsen Shekari.