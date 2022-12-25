Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

[Source: BBC]

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of British dance act Faithless, has died aged 65.

The musician and DJ, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the group which is best known for its club classic Insomnia.

Former bandmate Sister Bliss said he died “peacefully in his sleep” in his south-London home on Friday night.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear,” she said on Twitter.

Faithless were known for singles including We Come 1, which reached top three in the charts in 2001 and dance hit Insomnia, which reached third in 1996.

Reggae band UB40, who toured with Jazz in 2017, paid tribute to the singer with a reference to the Insomnia single: “A lovely guy, again who has gone too soon, but finally Maxi you can get some sleep.”

A statement shared on Jazz’s Instagram and signed by his former bandmates said: “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”

Born in Brixton, Jazz also fronted a band called Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys and released music with the group Soul Food Cafe.

DJ David Pearce said Faithless became an “iconic force in UK dance music from the mid 90s and touched so many lives”. He said Jazz was “dance music’s poet” and a “warm, cool, friendly soul”.