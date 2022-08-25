Facebook feeds flooded with celebrity spam

[Source: BBC]

Thousands of Facebook users around the world reported issues with their news feeds on Wednesday as a glitch appeared to boost posts to celebrity fan pages and groups to the top of timelines.

On Downdetector, an outage tracking website, users posted reports of problems between 07:00 and 09:00 BST.

Many reacted to the glitch with memes mocking Facebook.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, apologised “for any inconvenience” and said the issue was resolved.

A spokesperson told the BBC, “Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook feed. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted.”