Exhibitors cry as 30% shows of Laal Singh Chaddha & Raksha Bandhan get cancelled

Amir Khan and Akshay Kumat [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Hindi Film Industry, which is in shock following the disastrous outcome of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, received a bigger shock on Tuesday morning.

The exhibitors across the country had to cancel the morning shows of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan due to NO AUDIENCE.

According to the exhibitors, around 30 percent of the total shows on Tuesday morning and noon had to be cancelled due to no audience, and the ones that started recorded low occupancy with less than 15 admits. “It’s a dark black weekend,” exults an exhibitor on condition of anonymity, adding, “Both Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have to introspect on their choices of films. Their fans have rejected Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha, hoping for something bigger and better.”

Article continues after advertisement

The drop for the two films has come despite a partial holiday in the country on account of Parsi New Year. On Friday, around 1,300 shows were cancelled owing to no audience for Laal Singh Chaddha and 1000 shows for Raksha Bandhan. The same trend is repeated for the two films on Tuesday, but on a much larger scale.