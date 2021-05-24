Home

Full Coverage
Ex-teacher Hannah Lowe's sonnets about students win Costa Book of the Year

| @BBCWorld
February 2, 2022 10:10 am
Hannah Lowe

A collection of modern sonnets inspired by poet Hannah Lowe’s decade teaching in an inner London school has been named the Costa Book of the Year.

Lowe’s book The Kids was described as “a joy to read” by the chair of judges, BBC journalist Reeta Chakrabarti.

Lowe has won £30,000 for her “poignant, witty, thoughtful and universal” work.

Its 66 sonnets convey the highs and lows of teaching A-level English, and offer fictionalised portraits of some of her adolescent students.

The collection also draws on Lowe’s own experiences as an teenager and a mother.

“It is fresh, it is original,” Chakrabarti said. “When I first picked it up, I thought, goodness me, I haven’t read anything like this before.

“It’s a book of poetry that is written in the sonnet form, but it is so fresh and immediate and modern that you sometimes don’t feel like you’re reading poetry. You just feel like she’s speaking to you.”

