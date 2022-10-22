Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Josephine Melville [Source: BBC]

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play.

Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night.

The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene.

Born in Essex, her acting credits included parts in EastEnders, The Bill and Casualty along with several theatre roles.

She portrayed Tessa Parker in EastEnders during the 1980s and earlier this year appeared in the video for Ella Henderson’s single Brave.