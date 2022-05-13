Eurovision 2022: Ireland's Brooke fails to qualify for the final

[Source: BBC]

Ireland’s Brooke Scullion has failed to qualify for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 23-year-old’s elimination was a surprise to many Eurovision-watchers, after she received the warmest welcome of the night during Thursday’s semi-final in Turin.

But her Eurovision dream has ended, as have Ireland’s hopes of extending their lead as the country with the most wins.

Finland, Serbia and Sweden all qualified for Saturday’s grand final.

But they face stiff competition, with Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra the outright favourites to win, and the UK’s Sam Ryder building a head of steam over the past week to become second favourite with bookmakers.

Thursday night’s second semi-final, which was held in Turin’s Pala Alpitour arena, was notably more dynamic and exciting than Tuesday’s ballad-heavy first semi.

The two-hour show featured everything from flamenco dancing to a mechanical bull, with a smattering of country and western for good measure.