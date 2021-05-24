Home

Essence Festival 2022 to feature Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and more

CNN NEWS
March 5, 2022 10:46 am

Essence Fest is returning to an in-person event this summer with a star roster.

Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart and New Edition will headline the event, set to run from June 30 to July 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Other artists announced include Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, The Isley Brothers and superstar DJ D-Nice.

One of the largest annual Black music and cultural festivals, Essence Fest had moved to a virtual event for the past two years because of the pandemic.

There will also be seminars, presentations and a virtual marketplace offered during the gathering.

Additional acts are expected to be announced and more information can be found at the event’s site.

