ESPN sells majority interest in iconic X Games brand

[Source: AP]

ESPN sold its majority stake in the X and Winter X Games on Wednesday, marking the end of a nearly three-decade chapter during which the network helped propel snowboarding, skateboarding and other action sports out of the fringe and into the mainstream.

Terms of the sale to MSP Sports Capital, a sports-focused private equity firm that also has stakes in McLaren Racing and a handful of European soccer teams, were not released. ESPN will remain a minority partner in the events and will continue to televise them.

This season’s Winter X Games are scheduled for Jan. 27-29 in Aspen, Colorado.

Created during an era when ESPN still craved programming of all sorts (ESPN2 was originally designed specifically to appeal to a younger audience) the Winter X Games have long been a trendsetter in snowboarding. It carries a reputation for building the best halfpipes and slopestyle courses and finding new events (think, snowmobiling) and niches ( think, Knuckle Huck ) to keep action sports on the cutting edge.