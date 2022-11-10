English National Opera fights 'absurd' plan to relocate to Manchester

English National Opera staged The Handmaid's Tale earlier this year

The English National Opera’s boss has dismissed a plan to move out of London and slash its funding as “not doable”.

On Friday, Arts Council England said it would axe the company’s entire £12.6m annual grant from 2023, instead giving it £17m over three years – but only if it relocates, possibly to Manchester.

On Wednesday, ENO boss Stuart Murphy said: “I think we’re going to be saying to the secretary of state tomorrow and to the Arts Council, ‘We can definitely do leveling up, but that can only happen with a big London base.'”

Article continues after advertisement

He described the Arts Council’s plan – which he only learned about a day before the announcement – as “absurd” and “insane”.

The prestigious company is now campaigning for the decision to be reversed and is supporting a petition set up by opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, which has more than 16,000 signatures.

Mr. Murphy said he initially thought a move could be viable. “We then looked at the money over the weekend,” he told BBC News.

“We spoke to people that the Arts Council hadn’t bothered to speak to in Manchester, from across the opera world, and our staff – and it’s just not doable.”

One reason is that opera employs people with specialist skills, both on stage and behind the scenes, he said.

“These are skills that can’t just be learned in the three years we’ve been given. These are people who’ve been in the company for 40 years. It takes a long time to train to be an opera singer. We can’t just close down in one area and start in another.”

Also, opera “requires fundraising on a pretty big scale”, and Manchester has fewer sources of money – some of which have already been tapped by Opera North, which currently tours to Salford.

“So straight away you’ve got a situation which is really hard, to pull up the really deep roots of an opera company and just transport it,” Mr Murphy said.

He claimed the Arts Council had not sounded out Leeds-based Opera North, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, or the new home he said ACE had earmarked for the ENO – Manchester’s £210m new arts venue, Factory International.