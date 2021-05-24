Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel to leave BBC

| @BBCWorld
February 23, 2022 9:00 am
BBC journalists Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel have announced they are leaving the corporation to launch a new podcast and host a radio show together on LBC.

BBC journalists Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel have announced they are leaving the corporation to launch a new podcast and host a radio show together on LBC.

Newsnight’s Maitlis and outgoing North America editor Sopel have signed a deal with LBC’s parent company Global.

Details haven’t been revealed but Maitlis called it a “major new podcast” and Sopel said, “opportunities like this just don’t come along very often”.

Article continues after advertisement

They follow Andrew Marr, who moved from the BBC to Global at the end of 2021.

Sopel and Maitlis worked together as co-hosts of the BBC’s Americast podcast, which launched in 2020. Maitlis also made headlines and won awards for her 2019 interview with Prince Andrew.

On Twitter, she described the new daily podcast as an “amazing opportunity”, adding that she and Sopel “are so thrilled Global is giving us this opportunity to be big and ambitious with this project”.

She added: “Nevertheless, it will be a wrench to leave the BBC after 20 phenomenal years. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had there.”

Sopel tweeted: “Opportunities like this just don’t come along very often. But am sad to leave the BBC which has been home for so long.”

He described it as “a wrench” to be leaving the BBC after almost four decades.

“I leave with nothing but good feelings towards the Corporation, and wish all the best to my colleagues and friends there,” he wrote.

Global said full details of the pair’s new podcast would be announced later this year.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.