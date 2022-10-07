Elton and Harry sue Daily Mail owner over privacy

Prince Harry (From Left), Sir Elton John. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Sir Elton John is among several public figures taking legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over what they call “gross breaches of privacy”.

The Duke of Sussex, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and actresses Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley have also filed cases against Associated Newspapers Ltd.

The company’s alleged activity includes having listening devices secretly placed inside people’s cars and homes.

A spokesman for ANL described the allegations as “preposterous smears”.

In a statement, the newspaper group said: “We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.

“These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims – based on no credible evidence – appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere.”

The company also publishes The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online.

Law firm Hamlins, which is representing Prince Harry and Frost, said in a press release that those taking action had been the victims of “abhorrent criminal activity”.

Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish is also named as one of the figures taking action against the media company.

Baroness Lawrence, Hurley, Sir Elton and Furnish are being represented by the law firm gunnercooke.

Doreen Lawrence is the mother of Stephen Lawrence, the black British teenager who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993. In the years following his murder, the Daily Mail campaigned for his killers to be brought to justice.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a difficult relationship with the British press for several years – the couple have previously said they would have “zero engagement” with four major British papers, including the Daily Mail, accusing them of false and invasive coverage.

The duke separately sued Associated Newspapers for libel in February over an article in the Mail on Sunday about his legal battle with the Home Office. In an initial ruling in the ongoing case, a judge said parts of the story were potentially defamatory.

Last year, the duchess won the latest stage in her legal fight against the publisher over a story about a letter she sent to her father.