Ellen Pompeo steps back from Grey's Anatomy to focus on new show

Fans of Grey's Anatomy will be seeing much less of Ellen Pompeo in the upcoming season.[Source: NZ Herald]

Ellen Pompeo is to reduce her role in Grey’s Anatomy.

The 52-year-old actress has played the leading role of Dr Meredith Grey on the hit medical drama since it began in 2005 but will reportedly only be appearing in eight episodes of the show’s 19th season, according to Deadline.

The outlet went on to claim that the actress will be stepping away from her starring role on the ABC drama series so she can focus on developing and acting in a new – as yet untitled – series for Hulu through her Calamity Jane production company.

A synopsis from Hulu reads: “Inspired by the story of a Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is an eight-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is.

As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that’s fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage.”

Pompeo – who has reportedly become one of the world’s highest-paid actresses through her role on Grey’s Anatomy – previously told of how she has tried to persuade bosses to bring the show to a close but is often reminded of how lucrative the series is.

She said: “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end. I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere in October 2022.