Eliza Rose scores UK's 1,400th number one single

DJ Eliza Rose has topped the Official Charts with her dance hit BOTA (Baddest Of Them All), which becomes the UK’s 1,400th number one of all time.

It comes almost 70 years after the chart launched in 1952, with Al Martino’s orchestral ballad Here In My Heart in the top spot.

Rose’s song has been gaining momentum throughout the festival season, and was at number two for the last two weeks.

It surged into pole position this week after amassing 4.8 million streams.

BOTA, which is based on a sample of the US garage classic Let The Beat Hit ‘Em, is also the first number one by a female DJ since Sonique’s It Feels So Good in 2002.

The record swaps places with last week’s chart-topped, LF System’s Afraid To Feel.