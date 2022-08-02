Ekin-Su and Davide crowned 2022 winners in live final

[Source: BBC]

Ekin-Su and Davide have been crowned the winners of Love Island, winning the show’s £50,000 prize money.

The pair, both 27, said they “couldn’t believe” they’d won, describing their time on the show as a “dream”.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu is an actress and model from Essex, while business owner Davide Sanclimenti is from Rome, Italy.

During an ad break, ITV2 played a trailer for Big Brother, confirming rumours that the reality show will be revived on the channel in 2023.