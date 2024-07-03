Eddie Murphy returns in 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel"

[Source: Reuters]

After more than a decade of superheroes saving the world on the movie screen, Eddie Murphy is bringing back the character he describes as “every man.”

Murphy returns as Axel Foley in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” a new instalment in the action comedy franchise that debuted 40 years ago in 1984. The movie lands on Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab on Wednesday.

In the new film, the wise-cracking Foley is working as a detective in Detroit when he learns his estranged daughter is in danger in Beverly Hills. He returns to the city to reconnect with her and help solve a case.

Foley “is not Superman,” Murphy said. “He’s every man, every guy who doesn’t play by the rules. He’s the kind of guy you want to have a beer with.”

The movie – the fourth in the franchise and the first since 1994 – aims to capture the look and feel of the original without modern special effects. The action takes place through real-life stunts such as a harrowing helicopter chase across Los Angeles.

Previous stars Judge Reinhold and John Ashton reprise their roles in the film. Newcomers include Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Bacon said he liked the old-school stunts in the new movie, saying he believed it was hard to impress today’s audiences with computer-generated effects.

Murphy said there had been attempts over the years to resurrect the franchise but none of the scripts had the “emotional hook” of the storyline between Foley and his now-adult daughter.

