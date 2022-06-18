Ed Sheeran tickets cancelled for NHS and emergency staff

[Source: BBC]

Some NHS and emergency service workers who received promo tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Glasgow concert have had them cancelled hours before the gig.

They were bought under the Blue Light Card scheme – which also offers discounts to staff from social care sector and armed forces.

Ticketmaster said that its allocation of Blue Light tickets had been cancelled by the event organiser.

AEG Presents said the event at Hampden Park had been oversubscribed.

Sheeran played the first of two dates on Thursday and is due to perform the second on Friday night.

The singer songwriter is currently on his Mathematics world tour, which has taken in dates in Sunderland and Manchester.