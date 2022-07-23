Ed Sheeran proud to bring Jamal Edwards' vision to life

Jamal Edwards found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006. [Source: BBC]

Ed Sheeran has said he “felt so sad” shooting a music video which brought Jamal Edwards’ “vision to life”.

The 31-year-old said he “hit up” Jamal for ideas after deciding to collaborate with American rapper Russ, “knowing that he would create something incredible”.

Jamal died in February aged 31, from cardiac arrhythmia after he took recreational drugs.

“Our whole world was upside down, and I had to cancel,” Ed posted on Instagram.

The singer said Jamal planned out the Are You Entertained video “sending me locations, ideas, cameos, trying to make it the best video any of us could make”.

“I wish Jam was here to see it, I wish we’d done it together, but he would be buzzing how all his people came together and brought his vision to life,” he said.

“We were meant to shoot in February, but the day before Russ flew out, Jamal tragically died. Our whole world was upside down, and I had to cancel and just tell Russ it wasn’t happening.”

Ed also thanked rapper Russ for being understanding and “such an amazing human”, adding: “Jamal lives on forever.”

He said Jamal’s mum Brenda and sister Tanisha thought the pair “should still try and make Jamal’s vision come to life”, adding that although he felt sad he was also “very proud”.

Brenda has since posted on her Instagram story saying she can’t “wait for this new track to drop”.

At the time of Jamal’s death, Ed said in a tribute that he “would not be here without him”.

Jamal was 15 when he started filming his friends rapping on the council estate he grew up on in Acton, west London.

He found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

The SBTV YouTube channel now has 1.23 million subscribers and continues to grow.

By 23, Jamal was a multimillionaire and channelled his success into charity work and helped set up a young leadership programme with Prince William and Prince Harry.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was made an MBE for his services to music.

Jamal was honoured with this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award in recognition of his “outstanding contribution” to music.