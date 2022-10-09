Ed Sheeran plays impromptu gig in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran impromptu gig in Ipswich [Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]

Ed Sheeran has played an impromptu gig in Ipswich.

Crowds gathered to watch the star as he performed his hit song The A Team outside the town hall.

Speaking to the crowd, he said: “I’ve played so many shows here and have such love for this place – I’m so happy to be back here.”

The singer grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk and still has a home there, and is also an Ipswich Town fan.

At his latest open-air gig, on the Cornhill, he played hits including Sing, Don’t and Overpass Graffiti from his latest album.

The singer announced on Instagram he was about to do a free gig near Ipswich Town Hall after buying a guitar at the local shop Music World.

Holly Williamson 43, from Ipswich, was with her children when she spotted him playing.

Sheeran told the crowd: “I haven’t been back to play a show in Ipswich since I played the Chantry Park shows, but those Chantry Park shows were the first I’d probably done since 2010.”

The singer did play at The Swan pub in the town in 2010, but also did not mention that during a run of three shows in one day in 2014, he appeared at the Steamboat pub.

And in 2021 during coronavirus restrictions, the Ipswich Town fan played a gig with no audience at the club’s Portman Road stadium, which was live-streamed on TikTok.