Ed Sheeran hits out at culture of 'baseless' copyright claims after court victory

Ed Sheeran has warned that pop stars should not be allowed to be “easy targets” for copyright claims after winning his court battle with the writers of a song they claimed he had plagiarised.

A High Court judge ruled that the singer had not copied part of his hit, Shape of You, from Oh Why, by Sami Chokri.

That prompted Sheeran to declare on Instagram: “I hope that this ruling means in the future baseless claims like this can be avoided.

“This really does have to end.”

The case was not the first time Sheeran has faced a copyright claim, and many other stars have also been involved in high-profile disputes in recent years.

Last month, Katy Perry won a case on appeal after a rapper said she had plagiarised an eight-note riff for her 2013 hit Dark Horse.

Dua Lipa has recently been sued twice over her song Levitating, the biggest-selling single in the US last year. Those claims have come from the writers behind Latin disco band Dr Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band and Florida reggae group Artikal Sound System.

Also last month, Sam Smith and Normani were sued over their 2019 duet Dancing With A Stranger, while Taylor Swift is facing a trial over her 2014 anthem Shake It Off.

As the music industry saying goes, where there’s a hit, there’s a writ.

The field of music copyright “has become like the Wild West”, says forensic musicologist Peter Oxendale, who worked with Sheeran in this latest case.

He says cases have proliferated since 2015, when Blurred Lines creators Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams were found guilty in the US of copying the “feel” of Marvin Gaye’s Got To Give It Up, rather than directly plagiarising musical phrases or lyrics.

“In that case, [there] wasn’t even two notes in common, and yet it found in favour of the wrong side,” Oxendale told BBC Radio 4’s The World At One.

Part of the melody in Shape of You did bear some similarity to a segment of Oh Why – but Sheeran successfully argued in the High Court that it was a coincidence and he had not heard the other song before.