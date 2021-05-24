Home

Ed Sheeran cancels one of three Sunderland live shows

| @BBCWorld
April 28, 2022 6:00 am
Fans say they are "gutted" the show has been cancelled. [Source: BBC News]

Singer Ed Sheeran has pulled out of one of his three summer shows at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

The concert on Thursday, 2 June has been cancelled because of an “unforeseen scheduling conflict”, the venue said.

A stadium spokesman said ticket holders would be accommodated at either the Friday or Saturday gigs, which would take place as scheduled.

No further details have been given regarding the reason for the cancellation.

Sheeran, one of the world’s best selling musicians, is touring the UK and the Republic of Ireland before moving his show to mainland Europe and then heading to the USA, New Zealand and Australia.

The flame-haired pop prince is due to lead a musical tribute in the finale of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the following Sunday.

On Twitter, fans said the Sunderland cancellation was “devastating” and they were “gutted”.

